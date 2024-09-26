U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Position Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 763.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,474 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,065,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 479,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,634,000 after acquiring an additional 26,758 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 427,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,791,000 after acquiring an additional 42,281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 423,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the period.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $84.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 68.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.08 and a 52 week high of $113.63.

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $167.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 143.09%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USPH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, September 20th.

In related news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.09 per share, for a total transaction of $172,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,445.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $142,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.09 per share, with a total value of $172,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,445.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

