Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 277,562 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 351,595 shares.The stock last traded at $41.01 and had previously closed at $38.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Ultra Clean Trading Up 6.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.23. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.98 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $516.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James P. Scholhamer sold 26,608 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,466,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,056,760.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James P. Scholhamer sold 26,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,466,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,056,760.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $50,115.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,853 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 151,928 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 27,160.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Ultra Clean by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,559,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,396,000 after acquiring an additional 698,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Featured Stories

