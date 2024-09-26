UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.26

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.26 and last traded at $22.21, with a volume of 122192 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.04.
UniCredit Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.38.
About UniCredit
UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.
Recommended Stories
