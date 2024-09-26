UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Short Interest Up 69.0% in September

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, an increase of 69.0% from the August 31st total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 450,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

UniCredit Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCRY opened at $21.04 on Thursday. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.37.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

