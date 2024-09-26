UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Short Interest Up 69.0% in September

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2024

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, an increase of 69.0% from the August 31st total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 450,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

UniCredit Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCRY opened at $21.04 on Thursday. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.37.

UniCredit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.