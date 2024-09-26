Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Short Interest Update

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,900 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the August 31st total of 746,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of UNCY opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.34. Unicycive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77.
Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts predict that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on Unicycive Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unicycive Therapeutics
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $2,594,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 70.5% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,611,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 1,493,462 shares in the last quarter. 40.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Unicycive Therapeutics
Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Unicycive Therapeutics
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Get in on GE Vernova: Bank of America and Jefferies Are Bullish
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Analysts Weigh In: How Will Lower Rates Impact Carvana Stock?
- What are earnings reports?
- Why AutoZone Stock Could Be Your Next Top Performer
Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.