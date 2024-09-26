Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Short Interest Update

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,900 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the August 31st total of 746,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UNCY opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.34. Unicycive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts predict that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Unicycive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unicycive Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unicycive Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $2,594,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 70.5% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,611,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 1,493,462 shares in the last quarter. 40.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

