Unilever (NYSE:UL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

UL has been the topic of several other research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,333,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,372. Unilever has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $65.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.5% during the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

