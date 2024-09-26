Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,967 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,312,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,880,701,000 after buying an additional 106,996 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 350,945 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $74,089,000 after acquiring an additional 66,650 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 179,962 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $40,653,000 after purchasing an additional 59,418 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 616,689 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $139,532,000 after purchasing an additional 85,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 76,245 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,251,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Daiwa America cut Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $245.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $149.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.