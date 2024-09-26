Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Uniper Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:UNPRF opened at $44.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average is $50.84. Uniper has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $154.60.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Green Generation, Flexible Generation, and Greener Commodities. The Green Generation segment operates emission-free electricity generation facilities, including hydroelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar power plants.

