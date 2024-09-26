Unite Group (LON:UTG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $935.22

Shares of Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 935.22 ($12.52) and traded as high as GBX 949.50 ($12.71). Unite Group shares last traded at GBX 948 ($12.69), with a volume of 495,024 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UTG. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,052 ($14.09) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.73) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,554.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 953.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 935.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a GBX 12.40 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. Unite Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,901.64%.

In other Unite Group news, insider Joe Lister bought 2,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 900 ($12.05) per share, with a total value of £24,993 ($33,466.79). 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It manages rental properties, as well as offers asset management services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bristol, England.

