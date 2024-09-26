United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.60

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.60 and last traded at $57.23, with a volume of 3006607 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.11.

UAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Redburn Atlantic raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.68.

United Airlines Trading Up 6.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.75.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,502,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $885,912,000 after buying an additional 429,501 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in United Airlines by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,601,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,604 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 489.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,295,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,687,000 after buying an additional 1,905,664 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,223,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,737,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $103,354,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

