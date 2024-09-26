United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

UBSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens increased their price target on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $36.42 on Thursday. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $39.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average is $34.67. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $255.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 5.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

