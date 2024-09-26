United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Sets New 12-Month High at $126.50

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$126.50 and last traded at C$126.50, with a volume of 2680 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$125.02.

United Co.s Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$123.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$119.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

United Co.s (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Co.s had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 83.09%. The company had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter.

United Co.s Announces Dividend

United Co.s Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. United Co.s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.92%.

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

