United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $123.29

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$123.29 and traded as high as C$125.02. United Co.s shares last traded at C$125.02, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

United Co.s Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$123.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$119.90. The company has a market cap of C$1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.85.

United Co.s (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter. United Co.s had a net margin of 83.09% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter.

United Co.s Announces Dividend

United Co.s Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. United Co.s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.92%.

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

