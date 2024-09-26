United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W upgraded United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $131.52 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.12 and a 52-week high of $163.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

