United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 69.9% from the August 31st total of 11,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

United Security Bancshares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58. United Security Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $147.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.59.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.04 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 26.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on United Security Bancshares

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Security Bancshares news, Director Jagroop Gill purchased 140,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $1,117,456.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,220,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,605.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBFO. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 27,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 14,472 shares in the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Security Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.