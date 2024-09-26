United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Sets New 12-Month High at $96.85

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $96.85 and last traded at $96.85, with a volume of 2811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

United States Lime & Minerals Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $541.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.52.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $76.55 million during the quarter.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.43%.

Insider Transactions at United States Lime & Minerals

In related news, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USLM. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,119,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 958.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 152.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1,505.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

Further Reading

