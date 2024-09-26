United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $71.52

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $71.52 and traded as high as $94.78. United States Lime & Minerals shares last traded at $94.39, with a volume of 46,505 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

United States Lime & Minerals Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.84.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.55 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 29.87%.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.43%.

Insider Activity at United States Lime & Minerals

In other news, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1,104.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

Further Reading

