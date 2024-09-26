United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 719,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 127,445 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.62% of United Therapeutics worth $229,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 19.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in United Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.48, for a total value of $1,124,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,622.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.48, for a total transaction of $1,124,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $40,622.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.41, for a total transaction of $93,722.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,293.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,252 shares of company stock worth $36,939,427 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $359.51 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $366.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $340.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. The business had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UTHR. Morgan Stanley cut United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.17.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

