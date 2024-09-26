Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Receives $21.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.60.

UTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $1,192,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,845.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 19.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UTI stock opened at $16.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.94. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $867.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $177.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.33 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

