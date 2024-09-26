UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 959,676 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 990,188 shares.The stock last traded at $4.50 and had previously closed at $4.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of UP Fintech from $6.49 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

UP Fintech Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $727.97 million, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.96.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in UP Fintech by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in UP Fintech by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

