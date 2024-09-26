UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Short Interest Update

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 129.0% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj stock opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.39. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a twelve month low of $30.30 and a twelve month high of $38.81.

About UPM-Kymmene Oyj

UPM-Kymmene Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forest-based bioindustry in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other Operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for transport and petrochemical industry.

