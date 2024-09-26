Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 492,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,103 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $11,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Upstart by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPST has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.61.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $128,894.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,985.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 341,593 shares in the company, valued at $13,663,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $128,894.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,985.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,459 shares of company stock valued at $6,080,644. Insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPST opened at $39.55 on Thursday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 2.03.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $127.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

