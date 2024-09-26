Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.23% of Upwork worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPWK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 977,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after buying an additional 20,703 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $11,486,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 16,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Stock Down 2.2 %

UPWK stock opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $16.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $193.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.05 million. Upwork had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UPWK shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.27.

Insider Transactions at Upwork

In related news, CFO Erica Gessert sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $47,469.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,965.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 5,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $59,466.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,196 shares in the company, valued at $160,621.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erica Gessert sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $47,469.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,965.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,489 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

(Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Stories

