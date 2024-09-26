Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY) Stock Price Down 5%

Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) shares were down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 51,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 104,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Urgent.ly from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULY. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Urgent.ly during the 4th quarter worth $1,322,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Urgent.ly during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urgent.ly in the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Mithaq Capital SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Urgent.ly in the 4th quarter valued at $3,784,000. Institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Urgent.ly Inc offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery.

