US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by Eminence Capital LP

Eminence Capital LP lowered its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,697 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in US Foods were worth $6,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $62.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.66 and a 12 month high of $62.56.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $579,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,225.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on US Foods from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.82.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

