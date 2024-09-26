US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,600 shares, a growth of 135.6% from the August 31st total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UTWO stock opened at $48.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average is $48.08. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a 12-month low of $47.56 and a 12-month high of $48.86.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.171 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

About US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF

The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 2 Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 2-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 2-year tenor on the yield curve.

