US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 82.5% from the August 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance
Shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF stock opened at $50.18 on Thursday. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $49.83 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average of $50.03.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2093 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Trading of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Company Profile
The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.