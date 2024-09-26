US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 82.5% from the August 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF stock opened at $50.18 on Thursday. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $49.83 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average of $50.03.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2093 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $473,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $426,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 64,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 26,976 shares in the last quarter.

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

