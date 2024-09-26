USCF Dividend Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UDI) Announces Dividend of $0.08

USCF Dividend Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UDI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0764 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from USCF Dividend Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.
USCF Dividend Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:UDI traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.82. 547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.75. USCF Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.66.
USCF Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than USCF Dividend Income Fund
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for USCF Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCF Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.