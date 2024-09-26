USCF Dividend Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UDI) Announces Dividend of $0.08

USCF Dividend Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UDI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0764 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from USCF Dividend Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.

USCF Dividend Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:UDI traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.82. 547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.75. USCF Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.66.

Get USCF Dividend Income Fund alerts:

USCF Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The USCF ESG Dividend Income Fund (UDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in US exchange-traded, dividend-paying companies that meet the funds financial and ESG criteria. UDI was launched on Jun 8, 2022 and is managed by USCF Advisers.

Receive News & Ratings for USCF Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCF Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.