USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0548 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05.

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:UMI traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,095. USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81. The company has a market capitalization of $282.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average of $41.82.

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund Company Profile

The USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (UMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of midstream energy infrastructure companies. The fund is income-focused and uses a fundamental approach that integrates ESG research. UMI was launched on Mar 24, 2021 and is managed by USCF Advisers.

