VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Shares Gap Down to $5.68

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.68, but opened at $5.53. VAALCO Energy shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 72,499 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EGY shares. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of VAALCO Energy from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EGY

VAALCO Energy Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $577.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $116.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy in the second quarter worth about $110,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 60.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 235,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 88,276 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in VAALCO Energy by 40.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,619 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 27,408 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.