Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Down 45.5% in September

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Valeo Trading Down 0.1 %

VLEEY stock opened at $5.43 on Thursday. Valeo has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells products and systems for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

