Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Down 45.5% in September

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Valeo Trading Down 0.1 %
VLEEY stock opened at $5.43 on Thursday. Valeo has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79.
About Valeo
