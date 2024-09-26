Valero Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 38,320 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 204% compared to the typical volume of 12,599 call options.

Valero Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

Valero Energy stock traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.99. 1,634,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993,563. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $119.88 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.84.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

