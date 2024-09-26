Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Trading Down 4.7%

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.02 and last traded at C$4.06. Approximately 31,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 382,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cormark raised Valeura Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Valeura Energy Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of C$437.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$202.86 million for the quarter. Valeura Energy had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.4137623 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valeura Energy news, Senior Officer Yacine Ben-Meriem acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.46 per share, with a total value of C$31,227.00. 18.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valeura Energy Company Profile

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Stories

