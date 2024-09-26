Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (NASDAQ:BRRR) Short Interest Update

Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (NASDAQ:BRRR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,200 shares, an increase of 75.9% from the August 31st total of 106,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,669,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 379,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 187,348 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $2,666,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund in the second quarter worth $603,000.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRRR opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average is $18.08. Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund Company Profile

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (BRRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a cold storage wallet. BRRR was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Valkyrie.

