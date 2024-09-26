Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VALN opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59. The company has a market cap of $422.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 2.19. Valneva has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.83 million. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. Research analysts predict that Valneva will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valneva stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valneva SE ( NASDAQ:VALN Free Report ) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,248 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Valneva worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

