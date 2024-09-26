Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Valneva Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VALN opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59. The company has a market cap of $422.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 2.19. Valneva has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.15.
Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.83 million. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. Research analysts predict that Valneva will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Valneva Company Profile
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Valneva
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.