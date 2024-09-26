Values Added Financial LLC Purchases 399 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Values Added Financial LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,026 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.8% of Values Added Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.84.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $192.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total value of $685,965.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,390.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,099,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,702,872. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.