VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Short Interest Update

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hyman Charles D purchased a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

BBH stock opened at $173.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.86. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $142.51 and a 12 month high of $183.64.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

