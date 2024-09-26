VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Update

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 117.6% from the August 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 225,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $894,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $478,000.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Performance

ESPO stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.71. The company had a trading volume of 13,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,006. The company has a market capitalization of $279.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.97. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.08.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

