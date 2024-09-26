Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $79.22 and last traded at $79.22. 414,654 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $79.47.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.78.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2756 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Core Bond ETF

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Dentgroup LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

