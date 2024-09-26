Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $79.22 and last traded at $79.22. 414,654 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $79.47.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.78.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2756 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.
