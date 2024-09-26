Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $79.22 and last traded at $79.22. 414,654 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $79.47.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.78.

Get Vanguard Core Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2756 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.