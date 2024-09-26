Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $79.22 and last traded at $79.22. 414,654 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $79.47.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.78.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2756 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Core Bond ETF
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.