Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by AlTi Global Inc.

AlTi Global Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $612,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harmony Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,656,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VIG opened at $197.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $198.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.47.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

