Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.67

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.67 and last traded at $63.49, with a volume of 309388 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.09.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.10 and a 200 day moving average of $59.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $558,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

