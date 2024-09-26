Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by AlTi Global Inc.

AlTi Global Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 94,975 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,268,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 164,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,028,000.

VWO opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $84.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $47.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.49.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

