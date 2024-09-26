Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI decreased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 59.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,080 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,554,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT stock opened at $280.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $289.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.55.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

