Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Hits New 1-Year High at $88.95

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $88.95 and last traded at $88.73, with a volume of 15525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.55.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.312 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
