Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Hits New 1-Year High at $88.95

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $88.95 and last traded at $88.73, with a volume of 15525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.55.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.312 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 85,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 646,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,034 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 67,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

