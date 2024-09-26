Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Hits New 1-Year High at $88.95

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGIGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $88.95 and last traded at $88.73, with a volume of 15525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.55.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.312 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 85,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 646,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,034 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 67,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

