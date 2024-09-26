Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 3,155 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 49.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 4.6% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 10.0% in the second quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in CarMax by 4.1% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in CarMax by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $9,554,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,465,600.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $2,056,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,567.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $9,554,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at $14,465,600.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,012 shares of company stock worth $14,803,843. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $74.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.38. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

KMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

