Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. KeyCorp cut MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $83.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.86. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.05 and a twelve month high of $105.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.44.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. The business had revenue of $979.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.10 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 4,885 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $413,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,086.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

