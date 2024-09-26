Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 120,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 90,329 shares in the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth $2,021,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth $43,482,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,768,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,783,000 after acquiring an additional 149,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at about $7,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $2,795,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,952.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $630,962.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $2,795,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,168,952.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $77.56 on Thursday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.81 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10.

HQY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

