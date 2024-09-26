Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKTX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in MarketAxess by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,424,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total value of $142,915.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,146.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKTX stock opened at $254.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.42. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.42 and a 52 week high of $297.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.07.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 33.71%. The company had revenue of $197.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.47%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on MarketAxess from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.60.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

