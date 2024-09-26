Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.39.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SRPT opened at $124.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $173.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,132.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $822,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,822.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 37,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $133.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,955,684.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 284,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,003,749.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $822,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,822.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.